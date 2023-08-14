Metroid Prime 4 to Feature Expansive Environments, Signals Retro Studios’ Departure from Linear Gameplay

Retro Studios, the renowned developer behind the critically acclaimed Metroid Prime series, appears to be taking a different approach with their highly anticipated upcoming game, Metroid Prime 4. While the game is yet to be confirmed as an open world experience, it seems that Retro Studios is moving away from the linear “walkthrough” style of gameplay that defined the previous entries in the series.

The development journey of Metroid Prime 4 has been a rollercoaster ride for fans. Initially announced in 2017, the game experienced a reboot in 2019 and was handed over to Retro Studios, the same team responsible for the original trilogy. Despite the lack of official news or a release window, gamers have been eagerly anticipating any updates regarding the beloved action series.

Excitement surrounding the game was reignited recently when Shpeshal_Nick, a prominent industry insider, shared information suggesting that Metroid Prime 4 will feature more open and detailed environments than its predecessors. According to the sources who have tested the game, the visuals are said to be nothing short of incredible. This focus on open environments is a departure from the previous entries in the series, which had a more linear structure. While Metroid Prime 3 experimented with a degree of openness, it seems that Retro Studios is taking it a step further this time around.

The decision to shift focus towards open environments might explain why the development of Metroid Prime 4 had to go through a reboot at Retro Studios. Embracing this new direction likely required extensive reimagining to ensure a seamless transition. It remains to be seen how the game will incorporate these open spaces and whether it will truly be an open world experience.

As fans eagerly await more news and a potential release window, speculation has begun about the possibility of Metroid Prime 4 being released on Nintendo’s next-generation console, the successor to the Nintendo Switch. While this may seem like a logical move, there is always hope that Nintendo will surprise fans with an announcement at upcoming gaming event, Gamescom, which is scheduled to take place next week.

Regardless of the platform, one thing is for certain – Metroid Prime 4 has the potential to be a standout addition to the Nintendo Switch’s already impressive catalog of releases over the past six years. With Retro Studios at the helm, fans can expect a visually stunning experience that pushes the boundaries of the beloved franchise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

