Many will argue that last week’s biggest new game launch was Team Ninja’s Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but UK box game sales figures will be different.

As it shows (unsurprisingly) Hogwarts Legacy is still the top boxed game of the week, as the Avalanche title has maintained its position since the game’s release nearly a month ago. However, it’s only just holding onto that spot, as the number two spot on the list is now actually Metroid Prime Remastered, which has rushed onto the scene as a physical title following its digital release a few weeks ago.

Gamesindustry.biz reports that Metroid lost out to Hogwarts by around 1,000 units, which means it’s very, very close to earning the first place physical outlet. That success also made it the fourth-biggest Metroid physical game launch of all time, with sales down just 45% from 2002’s.

As for the new Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the game ranks eighth in the standings, with 96% of its physical sales coming from PlayStation — likely due to the game’s debut on Game Pass, which impacted Xbox physical sales.

Another new release this week, Scars Above, comes in at No. 22.

After Hogwarts and Metroid, the top ten includes (in descending order) FIFA 23, God of War: Ragnarök, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Wo Long : Fallen Dynasty, Minecraft on Switch, and Grand Theft Auto V.