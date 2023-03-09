“Cities: Skylines II” (Cities: Skylines II), published by Paradox Interactive and produced by Colossal Order, is expected to be launched within this year and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms, and Microsoft also confirmed this This work is expected to be on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

“Metropolis: Skyrim 2” is a sequel to “Metropolis: Skyrim” launched in 2015. The main axis of the game also focuses on city construction and maintains a simulated real urban ecology.

In addition to planning the direction of city construction during the game process, you must also consider the transportation system, water and electricity, fire protection, public security, and even education development. New technology presents more details of urban appearance.

“Metropolis: Skyrim 2” is expected to be launched within this year, and the specific price and other information have not yet been announced.

