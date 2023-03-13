Giesen, March 13, 2023 – Mettler-Toledo, one of the market-leading providers of product inspection technology, invites manufacturers from the pharmaceutical industry to tour its virtual pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical factory. Interested parties can choose from two different tours: the pharma tour with a focus on solid medicines such as tablets, dragees or capsules, and the biopharma tour with a focus on liquid dosage forms such as juices or drops.

From their desks, participants receive exclusive insights into Mettler-Toledo’s wide and innovative product range and learn how the right inspection solution not only optimizes your product quality, but also strengthens your customers’ trust in your brand. From solutions for foreign body detection and level control to label and completeness checks to serialization and aggregation technologies – an expert from Mettler-Toledo accompanies the participants step by step through the virtual operation and is available to answer any questions. In addition, interested parties have the opportunity to learn about the solutions for applications in the laboratory, medicine preparation or medicine production.

Interested readers can now register here for the virtual pharma and biopharma tours.

Those interested can find out more about Mettler-Toledo’s solutions at Interpack 2023 from May 4th to 10th at the Mettler-Toledo stand (Hall 11, Stand A60).

METTLER TOLEDO is a global precision instrument manufacturer and service provider. The company holds a leading position in numerous market segments. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the largest providers of weighing systems and analytical instruments for use in laboratories and for inline measurement in demanding production processes in industry and the food trade.

The METTLER TOLEDO Product Inspection division is one of the leading providers of automated inspection technology. The business includes the brands Safeline metal and X-ray inspection, Garvens and Hi-Speed ​​checkweighers as well as CI-Vision and PCE Track & Trace. The product inspection solutions increase the process efficiency of producers and support them in complying with industry standards and regulations. METTLER TOLEDO systems ensure consistently higher product quality, thereby helping to protect consumers and the reputation of the manufacturer and its products and brands.

For more information: www.mt.com/pi-pr

