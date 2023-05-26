Metz goes Greentech: TV manufacturer enters solar and PV

Traditional Bavarian TV manufacturer goes Greentech: Metz is one of the most traditional German companies in consumer electronics. With the highest quality standards, well thought-out innovations and outstanding services, Metz still stands for the traditional values ​​of a German brand for which the best quality is the benchmark. In 2023, the company will start together with its Chinese parent company SKYWORTH in the photovoltaics business area in Germany.

Reliable distribution

In the field of photovoltaics, the company also sets these values ​​as a benchmark and, as a distribution partner for numerous Tier 1 providers, offers a high-performance portfolio of inverters, battery storage systems and solar modules for the private sector as well as for industrial and ground-mounted systems. The ability to deliver to its customers is guaranteed by various European warehouses and secured with the highest level of planning security. A German service center supports customers from trade and installation in the event of service with experienced German-speaking technicians.

“Reliability, predictability and service orientation are values ​​that we, as a traditional German company, bring to our new business field of photovoltaics and by which we are happy to be measured. The successful implementation of the first reference projects is impressive proof that you can also count on Metz in the photovoltaic sector,” says Dr. Norbert Kotzbauer, Managing Director of Metz Consumer Electronics GmbH.

Certified hardware

All products in the Metz photovoltaic portfolio comply with the international IEC standards: These include VDE-compliant string and hybrid inverters with TÜV certification for use in private and large-scale systems, solar modules from well-known manufacturers in Tier 1 quality and high-performance battery storage Solutions. All products are available directly from stock in Germany and Europe.

Quality and service from a single source

“In addition, we have set up a service center through which we can bring our service awareness as a traditional German company to the PV industry,” adds Dr. Kotzbauer. “Staffed with German specialists, we are available to our customers in installation and trade, from network-based remote maintenance and ticket services to an exchange service in the event of a defect.”

Further information can be found at www.metz-pv.de (from 12.6.)