Mi 13 Pro international version running scores exposed, the same is 8 Gen 2, the score is slightly lower than the Chinese version

According to reliable sources, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2023) on the 26th of this month, Xiaomi will officially release the Mi 13 series to the world. Prior to this, the relevant running score data of the global version of Mi 13 Pro can already be seen on the running score platform.

According to the Geekbench running score data, under Geekbench 5, the Mi 13 Pro Global Edition (2210132G) has a single-core running score of 1481 points, a multi-core running score of 4676 points, and has 12GB RAM. However, these data are slightly lower than the previous running scores of the Chinese version of Mi 13 Pro, and there should be room for improvement in the later stages.

In terms of related mobile phone parameters, Mi 13 Pro uses a QHD+ AMOLED screen with a size of 6.73 inches and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The processor uses the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and it also has 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 ROM.

In terms of photography, the rear lens of Mi 13 Pro is 50 million pixels + 50 million pixels + 50 million pixels, and the front lens is 32 million pixels. The Mi 13 Pro has a battery capacity of 4820mAh and supports 120W fast charging. The system of the phone is the MIUI 14 system based on Android 13.

