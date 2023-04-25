Mi 14 is exposed, but everyone seems to be focusing on 8 Gen3

Some time ago, Xiaomi launched a new generation of imaging flagship Mi 13 Ultra, which represents the end of the Mi 13 series. According to the news from the blogger Digital Chat Station, it is learned that Mi 14 will debut at the end of this year, and the appearance will be the same as the previous generation Mi 13, with a straight-screen design.

In terms of performance, because Xiaomi digital series products have been equipped with the latest generation of Snapdragon flagship platform, it is speculated that Xiaomi 14 will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor.

The CPU part of the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor still adopts the design of super large core, large core and small core. for Cortex A515. The GPU part is an integrated Adreno 750.

In terms of running points, the single-core score of the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 processor is 1930, and the multi-core score is 6236. Compared with the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen2 processor, the overall performance has increased by 35%, and the performance improvement is obvious. There is no doubt that this will be the most powerful 5G processor in the Android lineup.

It is worth mentioning that the Snapdragon 8 Gen3 is still manufactured by TSMC, using TSMC’s 4nm process. This is because Apple monopolized TSMC’s 3nm process in the early stage, causing manufacturers such as Qualcomm and MediaTek to continue to use TSMC’s 4nm process.

According to the past, Mi 14 will be unveiled after the official announcement of Snapdragon 8 Gen3, so stay tuned.