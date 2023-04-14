A few days ago, we shared the news that the flagship Mi 13 Ultra will be released on April 18, but in fact, other products will be unveiled at the press conference that day, among which Mi Band 8 has been officially confirmed to appear. In the promotional photos released by Xiaomi yesterday, the most surprising thing is that the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 can also be transformed into a pendant and hung around the neck.

More accessories options

From the promotional photos, it can be seen that the Xiaomi Mi Band 8 maintains the pill-shaped design, but the structure of the bracelet has been changed, and it is believed to be more stable while providing greater comfort. In addition, Xiaomi is also expected to launch more accessories, so that the bracelet body can be used with other styles of bracelets, or even necklaces. However, after hanging around the neck, whether the bracelet is purely used for time indication, or whether it still retains the heart rate detection function, has to wait for Xiaomi to announce.

According to the news, in addition to basic sports tracking and message prompts, Xiaomi Mi Band 8 will also provide functions such as heart rate, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep and stress tracking. It is expected that Xiaomi will also launch support for contactless payment, access control and traffic cards in the Chinese market. The NFC version of the iPhone, this version may have a built-in microphone and support for voice assistants.

Source: gizmochina