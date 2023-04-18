Mi Pad 6 series focuses on productivity upgrades – Engadget 中文版

Millet

At the launch of Mi 13 Ultra tonight, Mi Pad 6 and Pad 6 Pro were also unveiled. This time, the factory mainly aims to improve productivity, so we see that the 11-inch screen ratio used by the device has changed from 16:10 of the previous generation to 7:5, which is closer to A4 paper. At the same time, the 64-key protective cover (which needs to be purchased separately) is also equipped with a touchpad that was not available in the previous generation. The area is “16% larger than competing products”, and it is equipped with NFC to help the tablet quickly pair with the phone to complete the content Quick transfer and other operations. In addition, the factory also brought the second-generation Xiaomi-inspired stylus, which still has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It can “write continuously for 150 hours” when fully charged, and the input delay is also reduced by 40% compared to the previous generation.

The LCD panels of both models have a resolution of 2.8K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. After color calibration, they can also achieve a “multi-screen same color” display effect with new mobile phones and TVs. The device has four built-in speakers that support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. The Mi Pad 6 is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 processor and an 8,840mAh battery that supports 33W charging. The selfie camera is 8MP. The Pro model is upgraded to Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and has an 8,600mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, and the pixel count of the selfie camera has also increased to 20MP. There are 50MP main cameras on the back of both devices, and the camera shape is borrowed from Mi 13.

Mi Pad 6 is divided into three configurations of 6+128, 8+128 and 8+256, and the first sale price starts at RMB 1,899. The Pro models are available in 8+128, 8+256, 12+256 and 12+512 models, with an initial sales price between RMB 2,399 and RMB 3,299, and new products will be available in mainland China today.