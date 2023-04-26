MiCA has arrived: Europe has its own rules for those who work with cryptocurrencies

“Nothing regulated by nothing”: this is how Mr. Tremonti defined cryptocurrencies at the time of Coinbase’s listing on Wall Street. He was right. Cryptocurrencies are something that does not exist in nature, something invented by man, just like “money”: both, digital currencies and fiat currencies, have a value in our eyes only if we are ready to recognize it. As I always say, a €100 ticket can be worth a hundred euros for me, a piece of paper for my dog. And he was also right on the subject of regulation, which did not exist at the time, as always happens in a market born recently and the result of unexpected technological innovation.

But since last week everything has finally changed. Indeed, after a long wait, the European Parliament approved MiCA, the regulation on crypto-assets.

So is it over for crypto? by Adriano Marconetto

November 24, 2022



Although MiCA does not directly address some issues such as DeFi, it is still an epochal fact. Not only Europe clearly defines some types of digital asset (e.g. the ARTs – i token linked to activities), but from today all EU countries will be able (indeed, will have to) issue special licenses to private operators such as exchanges, custody platforms and to operators who will provide the market with services such as, for example, consultancy on digital asset.

With MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets) the whole of Europe becomes a single market with rules, therefore a market that can grow. While the United States, with the SEC, do their best to fight any digital currency other than Bitcoin (unbeatable by nature), Europe therefore presents itself as a territory in which one can legitimately operate in a regulatory context that is clear to all and challenges (virtuously) countries that have pursued the creation of a stable and clear regulatory environment such as Dubai with its recent framework BE.

MiCA is a regulation and as such no longer needs to be implemented by individual states: it is already in force and is the same in every country, providing for an 18-month period for its “grounding”, the time necessary for individual operators to adapt in terms of operations (for example, there will be certain rules to follow in terms of transparency and compliance, as well as financial reserves to prepare) and for the authorities in each country for issuing licenses.

Decrypto ChatGPT has its say on crypto and Bitcoin by Adriano Marconetto

03 April 2023



With MiCA, therefore, crypto becomes, in Tremonti’s words, “regulated nothingness”, just like the money we use every day. So it will become something less “sexy” than cryptocurrencies have been until yesterday, and it is probable that many first-time adepts will get tired of it: it happens for everything niche when it becomes mass.

On the other hand, with the rules, crypto becomes mainstream and as such will finally be able to fall within the range of action of institutional entities such as SIMs, family offices and banks: their arrival on the market, together with the positive phase that historically follows every halving of daily production of Bitcoin (it will happen again in mid-2024) could represent a big leap forward in the overall weight of digital currencies.

It’s hard to think that from now on it’s all rosy. Classical finance has been super regulated for a great deal of decades, yet that hasn’t prevented bank failures and scams of all kinds. Despite the rules, laundering and use of money for sometimes unmentionable reasons continue to occupy the news of the media. So it can be assumed that MiCA will help the public interested in crypto to operate with greater protection. It can also reasonably be thought that certain crashes that occurred in the last year could be prevented or limited. It will be increasingly difficult to carry out completely anonymous operations of a somewhat malevolent nature, but one cannot think that what many representatives of classical finance and the media have painted for years as hell could, out of the blue, turn into paradise.

Speaking of media: the approval of MiCA was a unique fact in the world, since no other territory made up of several nations has so far managed to acquire something as structured, yet in Italy the news has spread incredibly almost completely unnoticed. The newspapers, especially those always ready to give a voice to the critics of cryptocurrencies and make effective negative headlines, have evidently deemed it uninteresting to talk about something that will generate advantages for operators and investors, something that positively differentiates Europe from the rest of the world and which could lay the foundations for the strengthening of the market and its industry.

(Thanks to the lawyer Alessandro Negri Della Torre of the LX20LawFirm studio for the contribution)