Have you ever thought about moving? Are you looking for a mortgage that you can pay off in 600 years? Do you like basketball? If the answer to these three questions is yes, then we have just the property for you.

Since Redfin has now listed Michael Jordan’s property His Airness for sale, that means for an eye-popping $14,855,000, you can live in the seven-acre, nine-bedroom, 17-room building built by Basketball Goat bathroom, in the 56,000-square-foot estate.

The listing states that the property includesA “regulation-sized basketball court, circular infinity pool, putting green, tennis court and cigar room”.So you won’t be short of things to do here.

Since the house is located in Illinois, just outside of Chicago, you can view the large property in more detail here.

