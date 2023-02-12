Home Technology Michael Scott Seems To Be The Perfect Commander Shepard Replacement From Mass Effect – Mass Effect Legendary Edition
Technology

Michael Scott Seems To Be The Perfect Commander Shepard Replacement From Mass Effect – Mass Effect Legendary Edition

by admin
Michael Scott Seems To Be The Perfect Commander Shepard Replacement From Mass Effect – Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Mass Effect is a hugely popular series, and among adoring fans who create loving tributes, there are also those who express their love for the game through memes.

In the past, we’ve seen British superspy Austin Powers in Mass Effect, but now The Office of America’s Michael Scott is in a beautifully edited episode The video goes into Normandy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZls7EIkbVk/

Michael Scott has compiled some of the best moments with the many crew members that Shepard could recruit for the Normandy. The Michael Scott video from Mass Effect is certainly game. Or a must-see for fans of the show.

If anything, seeing this video made me want a full mod that brings the goofy office boss into the game as a playable character.

See also  The turning point of Netflix: fitness and yoga videos with Nike arrive

You may also like

“Lightning Storm Large-scale Video Game Chronology” Announces Chinese...

Einstein telescope, Italy relies on Giorgio Parisi for...

PS5’s next-generation virtual reality device PlayStation VR2 preliminary...

“Doom” creator John Carmack: There will be general...

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Legends vs Rookies! How much is the...

God operation? HTC’s most exciting turnaround! HTC One...

Crafton Opens AAA Game Studio In Canada –...

Apple semi-finished products?The overall operation and experience experience...

Cities: Skylines debuts next week on PS5 and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy