Mass Effect is a hugely popular series, and among adoring fans who create loving tributes, there are also those who express their love for the game through memes.

In the past, we’ve seen British superspy Austin Powers in Mass Effect, but now The Office of America’s Michael Scott is in a beautifully edited episode The video goes into Normandy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZls7EIkbVk/

Michael Scott has compiled some of the best moments with the many crew members that Shepard could recruit for the Normandy. The Michael Scott video from Mass Effect is certainly game. Or a must-see for fans of the show.

If anything, seeing this video made me want a full mod that brings the goofy office boss into the game as a playable character.