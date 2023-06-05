Michela Murgia and the controversy over the June 2nd parade. Par…

Because Michela Murgia is right

On Republic Day, the writer Michela Murgia raised a criticism on social media by sharing a video of the parade on June 2 at the Imperial Forums. In the video we see the parade of the Comsubin raiders of the Navy shouting “Decima” and a raider making a gesture with an outstretched arm that looks like a Roman salute to the rostrum of the authorities, where the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa applauds and makes the sign of victory.

In the post, Michela Murgia writes: “Under the impassive eyes of President Mattarella, this also happened. All normal, because the normalization process has been going on for years. If the meaning of the video is not clear, look for “X flotilla MAS” on Wikipedia. It will immediately be clear to you why La Russa smiles so much and makes the victory sign. (But what else is needed to understand what is happening?)”.

The controversy sparked reactions from the Brothers of Italy, who defended the soldier’s gesture as a regular military salute and accused the writer and activist of seeing fascism everywhere. The disputed greeting was made by the special department of the Incursori Operations Group (GOI) of the Teseo Tesei Group, better known as Comsubin.

The controversy was immediately taken up by other exponents of culture and information, such as Roberto Saviano, who expressed solidarity with Murgia and concern for the climate of authoritarian drift that reigns in the country: “Very serious is the gesture of Ignazio La Russa who makes a sign of victory after hearing the Decima celebrated”, writes the writer on Instagram.

On the contrary, representatives of the Meloni government and the armed forces defended the raiders’ gesture and accused Murgia of not knowing the history of the nation and its armed forces. Michela Murgia has expressed concerns about the gesture made during the parade. Although it has been argued that this was an ordinary military gesture, concerns are over the symbolic meaning, context and implications associated with it.

Who is right in this controversy? In our opinion, Murgia has grasped an important aspect that should not be underestimated: the context in which the act occurred. In fact, this is not an isolated case, but an episode that fits into a wider trend of exaltation of the symbols and values ​​of fascism by a component of Italian politics and public opinion.

Michela Murgia hit the mark when she spoke of the normalization process that is taking place in our country. The gesture of the raiders, even if it was not intentional, was still ambiguous and inappropriate. The gesture, the reference to the Decima Mas, cannot be ignored. The enthusiastic reaction of Senate President Ignazio La Russa, who clapped and gave the victory sign with his fingers, was even more baffling and controversial.

All these elements contribute to creating a context in which the military gesture takes on a political and ideological significance that cannot be minimized. It is not a question of seeing fascism everywhere, but of recognizing the signs of an authoritarian drift that seeks to rehabilitate fascism. It is not a question of offending the armed forces or their history, but of defending the values ​​of the Republic born of the anti-fascist Resistance. It is not a question of making sterile or useless controversies, but of supervising democracy and the Constitution.

It is no coincidence that just yesterday the Lazio Region led by the Brothers of Italy, after a complaint by “Pro Vita e Famiglia”, revoked its sponsorship of the Lgbt+ event “Roma Pride 2023”, scheduled for Saturday 10 June in the Capital. A shameful and discriminatory decision, which demonstrates contempt for diversity and minorities. The Giunta of Lazio – underlines the institution – “cannot, nor will it ever be used to support demonstrations aimed at promoting illegal behaviour, with specific reference to the practice of the so-called surrogate uterus”. This is a very serious act, which discriminates against a part of the citizenry and demonstrates the climate of intolerance and homophobia that is spreading in our country.

For these reasons, we believe that Michela Murgia was right to denounce the Roman salute at the parade on June 2 and to draw attention to the danger that the Meloni government represents for rights. We cannot remain indifferent or silent in the face of these signals.

Lucy German

Because Michela Murgia is not right

The topic we’ll be discussing today allows us to reason on the razor-sharp communication in the times of social media. The tussle originated from a person, or perhaps it should be said a public figure, not inclined to spread bogus fake news for the sake of increasing one’s notoriety or discrediting any political or intellectual opponents.

However, what the writer of these lines claims to be a rather sensational oversight, and the subsequent equally lame attempt to remedy the exit, testify how – in every sphere but more than ever in the political one – it would be necessary to make accusations only when they are founded, indeed incontrovertible. To avoid being accused in turn of a partial and ideological vision of the things of the world.

But let’s get to the facts, detailing what happened and giving a name to the protagonists.

It all stems from a post published on Instagram by the writer and activist Michela Murgia on Saturday 3 June.

In the post there is a video (which we will talk about later) accompanied by the following text: “Yesterday at the military parade on 2 June, under the impassive eyes of President Mattarella, this also happened. All normal, because the normalization process has been going on for years. If the meaning of the video is not clear, look for ‘X flotilla MAS’ on Wikipedia. It will immediately be clear to you why La Russa smiles so much and makes the victory sign.

(But what else is needed to understand what is happening?)”

The portion of the video, originally broadcast in live streaming by La Repubblica, lasts about thirty seconds. And it shows a clip from the June 2nd military parade.

Specifically, the Company of the Incursori Operational Group (GOI) of the Teseo Tesei Group (COMSUBIN) can be seen parading.

The soldier who leads the Company during the parade on June 2 would have given the Roman salute, at least according to Murgia. After which the cry “Decima!” is heard, unequivocally. Finally, the highest offices of state (President Mattarella, Prime Minister Meloni and the presidents of the chambers, La Russa and Fontana) applaud the passage of the military. Everyone maintains a composed attitude, except the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa. That first he smiles blissfully, then shows the victory sign by spreading his index and middle finger.

It seems to us very unlikely that there was a Roman salute at the parade on June 2 under the eyes of the President of the Republic. Even if that’s not the heart of the matter.

However, it is worth saying what, in our opinion, are the errors contained in Murgia’s post. Post which, as a caption evidently added by the platform that hosts it, has the following text: “Missing context. Independent fact-checkers argue that the information in this post lacks context and could mislead people.”

The fact-checkers in question are the editors of Open. Which demonstrated that it was a non-fascist but military salute, carried out as it was on various other occasions (complete with images, really difficult to dispute, demonstrating what was written).

Furthermore, the company that parades is, we read on Open, “heir of the X Flottiglia MAS of the Kingdom of Italy (later Mariassal), not of the X Flottiglia MAS of the Italian Social Republic (RSI) which was guilty of war crimes.”

In short, it has nothing to do with the Decima Mas of the improvident T-shirt worn by Enrico Montesano (he is a dispenser of buffaloes galore, especially inspired by no vax).

In a subsequent video on Instagram, Michela Murgia would try to remedy the previous message, in which she accuses a soldier of having made a fascist salute during the June 2 parade.

This second video opens with an attack in which the writer explains which June 2 fashion show she would like (an anti-militarist-inspired fashion show, which maybe we too would dream of, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t clearly off topic). Below, Michela Murgia tells us that the context in which everything took place is so ambiguous as to embarrass us, and to ask us some questions about the ideology of the current government.

And, Murgia continues, it is no coincidence that a political figure like La Russa, who has never explicitly denied his past as a neo-fascist, shows bliss when passing by a company committed to displaying ambiguous gestures and phrasing (a word that we repeat not at random) warlike-manly flavor.

If we have repeated the adjective “ambiguous” twice, it is not to agree with Murgia, but rather to underline the trap into which the writer – with an ingenuity dictated, we suppose, by the veracity of her militancy as an activist – has fallen.

We can also accept the idea that the atmosphere of the parade was indeed ambiguous. And we can also accept the idea that the gesture of victory shown by a politician who has explicitly declared that he keeps a bust of Mussolini at home (and whose middle name is Benito), signifies an all too ostentatious emotional adhesion to a certain macho militarism and its complement of gestures and slogans.

Ma if something is ambiguous and nothing more, a public intellectual like Michela Murgia should be careful not to explicitly accuse. If only because then, exactly as it happened, it is very easy – for the accused – to retort angrily, turning the aforementioned ambiguity to his own advantage.

And in fact from Fratelli d’Italia there was no shortage of prompt replies, with words that branded those of Murgia as “raving accusations”, “fake news“, “paranoia” and “fools”.

Claudio Bagnasco