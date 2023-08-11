Home » Michela Murgia, goodbye to the writer and intellectual…
Michela Murgia, goodbye to the writer and intellectual…

Michela Murgia, goodbye to the writer and intellectual…

Michelle Murgia, author and intellectual, died on Thursday at the age of 51. For quite some time now, she had been battling a courageous battle with stage four kidney cancer. She a writer of novels full of humans and essays full of food for thought, she was also an activist with a strong online presence. A woman who moved and made us think, right up to the end.

Michela Murgia, goodbye to the writer and intellectual

Born in 1972 in Cabras, Murgia has held various jobs in her life, including as a religion teacher (a value that she will also exploit on an authorial level with “Ave Mary”). But it was her work as a telephone salesman of vacuum cleaners that inspired her work before her,”The world needs to know” in 2006. An ironic diary, in which many workers saw each other again. So much so that in 2008, the film “All life ahead” by Paolo Virzì was made from it.

The success and intellectual recognition comes in 2009 from the novel “Accabadora“, winner of the prestigious Campiello award. The narration focused on the story of a little girl entrusted to a woman who practiced the ancient custom of “accabbadora”, putting an end to the suffering of the dying.

In 2013, he published the essay “Ave Mary”who intertwined her Catholic upbringing with feminism, a revolutionary approach that was also reflected in her work”God save the queer”. In 2015, the novel followed “Chirothus continuing her outstanding career as a writer.

However, its influence went beyond the written pages. Murgia was a committed activist, including on social media, using these tools to spread her ideas. Her presence broadened further through the “Morgana” podcastcreated in collaboration with the writer Chiara Tagliaferri, which narrated powerful stories of women.

In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Murgia shared his experience with the disease, a theme he had also addressed in his latest book “Three Bowls“. In the interview, she also explored the concept of the “queer” family, sparking conversation with her distinctive mix of intelligence and humanity. A clear and strong voice right up to the end, which we sadly have to say goodbye to. Even if we can find it in her books and in all her works.

