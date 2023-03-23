Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann from the DSMZ

On March 16, 2023, the Scientific Director of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures Jörg Overmann was elected spokesman for Section C – Life Sciences – of the Leibniz Association. This means that the renowned microbiologist is also a member of the Presidential Board of the Leibniz Association.

Section C is one of five sections of the Leibniz Association – with 24 institutes it is one of the two largest sections. In 2010, Jörg Overmann became scientific director of the DSMZ and full professor for microbiology at the Technical University of Braunschweig. On November 23, 2022 he received the science award of the Stifterverband für die Deutsche Wissenschaft “Research in Responsibility”.

The DSMZ is the largest bioresource center in the world. The collection currently includes over 82,000 bioresources.

