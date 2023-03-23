Home Technology Microbiologist Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann was elected section spokesman for the Leibniz Association
Technology

Microbiologist Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann was elected section spokesman for the Leibniz Association

by admin
Microbiologist Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann was elected section spokesman for the Leibniz Association

Prof. Dr. Jörg Overmann from the DSMZ

On March 16, 2023, the Scientific Director of the Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures Jörg Overmann was elected spokesman for Section C – Life Sciences – of the Leibniz Association. This means that the renowned microbiologist is also a member of the Presidential Board of the Leibniz Association.

Section C is one of five sections of the Leibniz Association – with 24 institutes it is one of the two largest sections. In 2010, Jörg Overmann became scientific director of the DSMZ and full professor for microbiology at the Technical University of Braunschweig. On November 23, 2022 he received the science award of the Stifterverband für die Deutsche Wissenschaft “Research in Responsibility”.

The DSMZ is the largest bioresource center in the world. The collection currently includes over 82,000 bioresources.

company contact
Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures
PhDr. Sven-David Müller, M.Sc.
Inhoffenstraße 7 B
38124 Braunschweig
0531-5312616300
76fb4ba0c4b9a44e36e0c06007a8162a209c0373
http://www.dsmz.de

Press contact
Leibniz Institute DSMZ-German Collection of Microorganisms and Cell Cultures
Sven David Muller
Inhoffenstraße 7 B
38124 Braunschweig
0531-5312616300
76fb4ba0c4b9a44e36e0c06007a8162a209c0373
http://www.dsmz.de

See also  Certain Affinities worked on their top-secret Halo Infinite project for over two years. - Halo Infinite - Gamereactor

You may also like

“ZUMBA Burn It Up! “How many kilograms can...

Greenpeace sees EU anti-greenwashing regulation as “weak set...

The ready-made Data Center is sustainable and efficient

Dual M.2, Upgradable to 10GbE LAN Synology DiskStation...

In-game dialogues are to be written together with...

Who is Shou Zi Chew, the head of...

iOS 16.4 RC adds iCloud to detect duplicate...

Who is Shou Zi Chew, the head of...

Access for everyone? Feminist foreign policy under scrutiny

Dredge Review – Gamereactor

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy