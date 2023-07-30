Microfarm startup gets international partners for expansion

You can call it vertical farming, or in good Viennese Schrebergarten 4.0: The Viennese startup Farm.now and the company behind it with the meaningful name Shared Vertical Impact Farming GmbH around Corinna and Alexander Juranek landed a big deal: you In the future, the French espère food farms and the Norwegian Veronor A/S will work together to set up 150 locations in Italy, France, Norway, the USA and Mexico over the next five years.

On the one hand, the aim there is to breed alpine char in aquaponic farms and, on the other hand, to grow up to 120 types of vegetables in the vertical farms. The aim is to bring food production into the cities and operate the locations with solar energy while being self-sufficient in terms of energy and water. Farm.now gives the two partner companies licenses so that they can set up the so-called “Shared Impact” farms. The first locations are to be built in Tuscany in Italy and on the Vega Islands in Helgelandskysten, Norway.

Verenor from Norway is a Norwegian aquaculture developer, bei is a French food farm developer. Farm.now promises that “6 to 11 tons of hyper-local products can be produced in 90 square meters” – i.e. fish as well as vegetables. A “Farming as a Service” model is also aimed at end consumers. They should be able to obtain salads, herbs and vegetables from the local farms and prices that are up to 25 percent lower than the organic range in the supermarket.

Difficult situation for vertical farming companies

It is also planned to sell to real estate companies because they could improve the CO2 balance with the food farms, for example by integrating them into existing buildings. there are currently 65 farm projects in 6 countries and 13 cities. Farm.now also wants to raise capital via a crowd campaign that will start soon in order to finance 2 micro farms (Vienna, Berlin/Dortmund) and the development of the digital Farming-as-a-Service (FaaS) platform.

Vertical farming and the concept of bringing farming to the city is not a new concept. There have been attempts and trials in a wide variety of ways for many years. The concept has not yet really caught on across the board. AeroFarms, previously the market leader in the US, was forced to declare bankruptcy in June, and Infarms ended its European operations, resulting in layoffs for 500 employees. The financing situation, especially for startups and scale-ups in this area, is currently not easy.

