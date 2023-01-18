Want to have the performance of 13th generation Intel processors plus DDR5 but the configuration cost is too high? Don’t be surprised! Because the price of DDR5 memory is getting more and more affordable now! The speed of DDR5 memory was 4800 MT/s when it was first launched in late 2021, and now it has reached 5600 MT/s; if your computer system performance wants to achieve the best performance, it is recommended to directly choose to buy or upgrade ! And this article will introduce the DDR5 5600 memory launched by Micron Crucial.

Product main specification information

Memory Technology – DDR5 Speed ​​– DDR5-5600 Computer Speed ​​– PC5-44800 Capacity – 32GB Kit (16GBx2) Module Type – UDIMM DIMM Type – Unbuffered CAS Latency – 46 Extension Time – 46-45-45 Voltage – 1.1V Supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO Overclocking

This time I borrowed and tested the mainstream 32GB Kit (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5600 UDIMM version; the transparent card drop box has complete product information on the label sticker, two 16GBs form a dual-channel 32GB capacity, and the speed reaches 5600 MT /s!

The product adopts a single-sided component, although there is no heat sink design, but because the voltage value is 0.1V lower than the 1.2V of DDR4, the temperature can be reduced a lot under the same speed.

Power Management IC (PMIC) design moves from motherboard to module! This is the biggest difference between DDR5 memory and DDR4 design, and therefore the cost of DDR5 memory is higher~

The Crucial 5600 DDR5 memory uses Micron’s own memory particles, and each 16GB consists of eight chips~

Compare it with the 16GB kit version of the 4800 memory released by Micron before, the packaging part is the same~

performance test

testing platform:

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900K Motherboard: BIOSTAR B760A-SILVER Boot Disk: Crucial P5 M.2 PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSD Processor Cooling System: ROG Strix Water Cooling System Power Supply: ASUS Strix 1000W Operating System: WINDOWS 11 Professional Edition

The test platform information is as above~

This motherboard supports XMP for easy memory overclocking or optimal timing configuration!

Through the Intel Extreme Turing tool, you can see the system operation information~

Tested with AIDA64, the read speed of the memory reaches 86744 MB/s, and the write speed reaches 104310 MB/s, with a delay of only 83 ns!

The running score of CROSSMARK is very impressive, and the overall score reaches 2447 points!

PCMARK10 basic test reached 6241 points~

Summary of experience:

No matter which chipset platform you use, the performance of Crucial DDR5 is very impressive. There is no problem with installation and compatibility. Turning on XMP can easily increase the speed of your system. Of course, overclockers can try higher speeds by themselves. challenge! AMD’s recently announced Ryzen 7000 has completely given up supporting DDR4 memory and only supports DDR5!

The brightest part of DDR5 is that it is faster than the already “super fast” DDR4. Compared with the maximum transmission rate of DDR4 memory at 1.6GHz clock frequency of 3.2Gbps, the maximum transmission rate of the new DDR5 memory has reached 6.4Gbps, doubled. In addition, DDR5 also improves the working voltage of DIMM, reducing the power supply voltage from 1.2V of DDR4 to 1.1V, further improving the energy efficiency performance of the memory.

If your computer purchase budget is not enough, or the evaluation performance does not need to be too powerful, then the 4800 version is also a good choice!

