Microplastics detected in sea air off Norway

Sea air is often described as invigorating and healthy. It is no coincidence that people often visit coastal regions for health reasons. It is important to remember that air quality can be affected by various factors, including pollution and pollutants that can also be found in sea air. Appropriately, scientists have recently discovered microplastic particles in the air along the Norwegian coast.

The research team from Germany and Norway wanted to find out how pure our sea air still is and took several air samples along the Norwegian coast to the remote Arctic region. The findings, published in the open-access scientific journal Nature Communications, reveal that microplastics are more ubiquitous than hoped, even in the most remote polar regions of the planet.

Worrying mixture of different types of microplastics

On board their research ship, they were able to locate plastic particles twelve meters above the sea surface. Eventually, back on land, the researchers used a technique called “pyrolysis-gas chromatography-mass spectrometry.” This should help to identify and quantify different polymer types. Side note: Most plastics are polymers in which the carbon is responsible for molecular chain formation. The samples were then heated, turning them into gases that could be studied further.

The evaluation showed a worrying mixture of different types of microplastics. Polyester fibers, which are known to be present in many garments, were seen in all samples. In addition, tiny tire rubber particles could also be identified. The measured concentrations reached up to 37.5 nanograms per cubic meter of air.

Through wave movements and bursting bubbles in the air

To find out exactly how these pieces of plastic got into the air, the team studied air currents. The results suggested that airborne microplastics originated in the ocean itself, as plastic debris floating on the ocean is able to be re-entrained in the air through wave action and bubble bursting.

The scientists also found chemicals typical of ship paints. This suggests that ships also contribute to the deterioration of painted surfaces in the harsh environment of the open ocean.

Reduce plastic waste for clean air

The new findings provide insight into the very likely presence of microplastics in the atmosphere worldwide. From busy coasts to remote arctic areas. To reduce this environmental impact, it is important to reduce the production of plastic waste and improve recycling methods. Individuals can reduce their use of single-use plastics, while businesses and governments must prioritize sustainability.

How 22-year-old Fionn Ferreira wants to rid the oceans of microplastics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

