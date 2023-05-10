microSD for over 12,000 hours of content…

lexara global leader in memory drives, introduces new memory cards High-Endurance microSDHC/microSDXC UHS-Idesigned for video monitoring and to secure reliability e duration over time.

With cuts ranging from 32 e 128 GB and prices starting from € 13,90the new memory cards from the Asian giant have been designed to allow up to 12.000 hours of video recording, spread over repeating cycles of writing and overwriting.

Perfect for i monitoring devices continuous, ready to detect moving subjects and to capture them, in case of alertvideos and images, designed to better manage memory stress situations, with continuous writing and deletion of files.

Even in difficult conditions

In addition to guaranteeing an exceptional seal over time, the new microSDHC/microSDXC UHS-I High-Endurance by Lexar, are resistant to: humiditysudden changes in temperature, accidental shocks, vibrations and even X-ray.

The temperature range within which the new cards remain operational is between -25 °C e 85 °Cenduring in phase of transport or inactivity until -40 °C e 85 °C.

Thanks to IPX7 certification they can also fall into water and resist the depth of one meter for a maximum time of 30 minutes.

SDMI High Endurance – 128GB

Certification in Class 10 U3 with a rating Of V30 for versions from 64 GB and 128 GB (in the 32 GB version, the certifications are U1 and V10), the Lexar High-Endurance promise smooth video up to 4K, with a maximum read speed of 100MB/s. In writingthe guaranteed performances are of 45 MB/s for the 128 GB size, 35 MB/s and 30 MB/s respectively for the 64 GB and 32 GB sizes.

Lexar High-Endurance microSDHC/microSDXC UHS-I cards also enjoy a 2-year limited warranty.