In addition to the paid subscription version, Microsoft 365 also has a free version available. This is considered a virtue, but recently Microsoft implemented a new policy in February. In the latest update of Microsoft 365, the part of Outlook attachments is also included in cloud storage. In terms of capacity, many users were confused and complained because of the obstacles that caused users of the free version to send and receive mail.

Microsoft 365 changes to count Outlook attachments as cloud capacity, making it difficult for free users to send and receive messages

According to Microsoft’s documents, all registered users of Outlook.com have 15GB of cloud storage capacity and 5GB of OneDrive space to use, which is a very good treatment in similar services, but Microsoft began to make major changes to this storage policy in February. Changes to include letter attachments in the limit of cloud storage space, which means that cloud storage space for Microsoft 365 applications and services will include all Outlook.com attachment data and OneDrive data in one go.

Free registered users will only have 5GB of cloud storage left for letter attachments instead of 15GB. While the 15GB quota isn’t going away, it will continue to include files, and since Outlook.com attachments are now included in the 5GB quota on Cloud Storage, you won’t be able to send or receive email attachments if you have less than 5GB. In other words, if you want to use it more smoothly, you have two options: buy capacity or subscribe to the service, and delete letters with large attachments to free up space.

The move caused confusion and negative emotions among some users on the Internet. Users have 15GB of free Outlook storage and 5GB of free OneDrive space and are confused as to why attachments need to be stored twice, while some users think their total storage will include Outlook attachments, others are not sure that is the case . Microsoft also reminds users that the use of cloud storage space must be less than 5GB, otherwise the sending and receiving function on Outlook.com will be affected.

This strategy is actually quite strange. Users think that Microsoft is duplicating files unnecessarily to make people pay for more cloud storage space. At the same time, it will also make users consider switching to other email providers. After all, the alternatives are so diverse. I don’t need to be attached to Microsoft, do I?