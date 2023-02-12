I have previously taught you how to receive “Microsoft Office 365 Permanent Official Edition and OneDrive 5TB Cloud Space” for free. If you want to manage new sub-accounts for relatives and friends, or edit organization-related settings, you even want to confirm Office 365 and 5TB at any time. Whether the OneDrive space is normal, in fact, you can use the Microsoft 365 E5 developer app to manage it at any time through your mobile phone.

This article will teach you how to use the Microsoft 365 E5 developer management tool “Microsoft 365 Admin“App, you can add and remove sub-accounts and set Office 365 software permissions at any time, and you can also edit Microsoft 365 E5 developer developer-related information at any time, eliminating the need to open Microsoft’s webpage to browse.

Microsoft 365 E5 Developer App Tools

If you have already applied for a Microsoft 365 E5 developer account, it is recommended to download “Microsoft 365 Admin” App Admin Tool, using the The Microsoft 365 Admin App can manage developer accounts at any time, receive important system notifications, reset passwords, manage devices, edit organizational settings, and query Office 365 software authorization statusorIt is no problem to create sub-accounts for relatives and friends。

Microsoft 365 Admin App System Administrator Tools Tutorial

Login to developer account

After downloading the Microsoft 365 Admin App through the device, you can directly log in to the E5 administrator account. (The developer account ends with onmicrosoft.com)

Main page management menu

After logging in, you can see that there are quick actions and link settings on the homepage, which will list the most commonly used settings for most people, such as resetting passwords, assigning authorizations, adding users, and adding users to groups.

Click the side setting menu in the upper left corner, and the current developer account will also be displayed. If you can’t remember the E5 developer account, you can query it through this method. There will be a complete management category at the bottom, such as user account management, billing and payment plan Fees, teams and groups, server status, system management center and related settings.

Check server and admin notification status

If Office 365 software cannot be used one day, or Microsoft 365 E5 developers make mistakes, you can use the “Health Status” message center and service health notifications to determine whether there is a problem with the server, or an error in automatic renewal caused the E5 developer account Expired.

Add sub-account settings

If you want to add a sub-account in the future, you can click “Add User” (or Add User) on the home page, and enter the relevant information of the user, you can quickly create a member account under the organization, and you can also directly open the authorized Office 365 software Permissions, eliminating the need to log in to the Microsoft web version of the complicated setting steps.

Edit group, member and owner settings

After adding a sub-account, if you want to know the number of existing accounts or edit the group members, you can select the “Microsoft 365 Group” you created by yourself in the “Group” setting on the home page, and you will see the related settings of the group , the detailed setting instructions are as follows:

edit group : You can customize and modify the group name

: You can customize and modify the group name view members : Manage all sub-accounts, such as resetting passwords, deleting accounts, editing user information, viewing and managing groups, etc.

: Manage all sub-accounts, such as resetting passwords, deleting accounts, editing user information, viewing and managing groups, etc. management member : Can add or remove members

: Can add or remove members view owner : Query the current main administrator account

: Query the current main administrator account management owner : You can add or remove management owners

: You can add or remove management owners delete: Remove group settings

Query Microsft Office 365 developer authorization status

If you follow the previous automatic renewal of Microsft 365 E5 developer account settings, it will automatically renew every three months. If you want to confirm, you can check the renewal status through the following steps:

Click “Billing” from the Microsoft 365 Admin homepage

Select “Your Product”

Check in-use and expiration date status

For example, after I apply for an E5 developer account on February 3, 2023, I will have to renew it every three months before I can continue to use it for free, so the expiration date is May 3, and I can wait until that day to check whether the expiration date continues postponed for three months.

If it has expired or been disabled, it means that the Microsoft 365 E5 developer account has expired. If it is because the renewal page fails, other automatic renewal methods will be provided later.

function summary

Through the Microsoft 365 E5 system administrator tool “Microsoft 365 Admin“App, even without a computer, you can manage organization and member accounts at any time, you can even check the Office 365 authorization status at any time, and you can also determine whether the E5 developer account has been renewed normally. It is recommended that users who apply for Office 365 install it.

