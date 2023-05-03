Microsoft 365 Family available at a massive discount

The Microsoft 365 Family Office subscription with the Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook modules is currently available from Amazon at an extremely low price. GIGA informs you about all the details of the top deal.

Microsoft 365 Family at a bargain price at Amazon

If you are looking for a complete Office package, you will find it on Amazon these days: Microsoft 365 Family is available there in the version for 6 users for just 54.99 euros on offer. A more than decent price saving when you consider that the Office subscription usually costs around 70 euros. Plus: The subscription also includes an Office version that can be used on tablets and smartphones, with both Android and iOS devices being supported.

The license for the program package is valid for 15 months and will be conveniently sent to you by email after purchase. Incidentally, when you buy the MS-365 subscription, you also get the well-known antivirus program Norton 360 Deluxe for 5 devices and 15 months on top of that. However, this subscription is automatically renewed after the 15 months have expired, so you should remember to cancel in good time if you do not want to continue using Norton 360 Deluxe.

Microsoft 365 Family: Who Should Buy?

Buying Microsoft 365 is worthwhile for anyone who is looking for a good office package with word processing, spreadsheet, presentation and e-mail programs. Microsoft is still the market leader in this segment and the Office modules are by far the most mature office programs. With Microsoft 365 you are well positioned in terms of a powerful office suite.

If you prefer to use a permanent license instead of the MS 365 subscription model and do not necessarily need an email module, you can also purchase Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student instead, which is currently also available at a reduced price.

