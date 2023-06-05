Microsoft 365 is down. Outlook inaccessible, problems also reported in Italy

Problems for Microsoft software. The Microsoft 365 suite, which includes Word and Excel, is currently inaccessible to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.

The problem has also been encountered in Italy, where the Downdetector site currently registers around 1,500 reports of disservices by users every hour. Issues acknowledged by the company: “Thank you for bringing this issue to our attention. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and have informed the appropriate team. We are working to get everything back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience.”

Another tweet from the company claims that other systems are also experiencing issues: “We have identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business.” Shortly after 17 today, the peak of reports in Italy

It is at least the third time that Microsoft has had problems with its services since the beginning of the year. The first in January, when Microsoft announced problems with Microsoft 365 due to a change of route within a wide area network.