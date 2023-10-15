Microsoft-Activision: what changes for players?

After a 21-month soap opera of publicly exposed private documents, questionable statements, decade-long deals and a tense fight with Sony, Microsoft has finally completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King for $69 billion. The news was obviously accompanied by Redmond fanfare, celebratory videos and celebratory statements from all parties involved. From 13 October, therefore, a park that includes around sixty intellectual properties will be added to the already vast catalog owned by Microsoft. Inside there are top titles such as Call of Duty, Diablo e World of Warcraft but also unsuspected old glories such as Zork, Pitfall, Phantasmagoria, Hexen, Guitar Hero. Furthermore, with the agreement Microsoft secures ownership of mobile games such as Candy Crush Sagaand the resulting flow of money.

The deal will also increase the number of Microsoft employees by 10,000 and it is not yet clear who will stay and who will have to find another job. Surely Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard King, will be browsing the ads and will leave at the beginning of 2024 with a large severance package and without having suffered the slightest blow from the scandals that have weakened his company to the point of allowing Microsoft to attempt to purchase. This agreement will at least allow the company’s employees to create a union if they want it. A nice change from Activision’s many attempts to hinder its establishment.

Now the biggest challenge, beyond the triumphal proclamations, will be to understand how to integrate such a large and prestigious catalog into Microsoft’s commercial strategies. Indeed, the first thing to define today is perhaps to understand what Microsoft has become in the global gaming ecosystem. In fact, if once we could say that he was a somewhat shadowy figure with some recognizable IP as Halo, Forza Motorsport o Gears of War, which however paid a price compared to Sony, its exclusives and its sales, and Nintendo, today Microsoft is something different. He changed a game that he couldn’t win by focusing on his purchasing power and GamePass, he made his consoles something sufficient, but not necessary, to enjoy his catalog and he did a bit like certain very opulent football teams who they build a spectacular team made only of champions.

What will change for players? The question is undoubtedly on the minds of many people, given the scope of Activision Blizzard games, also because buying all the champions is not necessarily the recipe for success. Studies must be managed, financed and directed and Microsoft in this period has already had some problems managing the arrival of Bethesda with products that have not performed as they should have, see Redfallbut also the same Starfield, and also struggled on the home front with Halo. And there is also an “identity” question, if you like, a problem that Sony has also faced over the years: who is the face of Microsoft now? What is your Super Mario? Master Chief? Marcus Fenix? How complex will it be to model the communication of a sort of buffet where there is everything?

What will change for the public?

For the moment we can only make hypotheses because it will probably take months before the situation is defined. Certainly everyone, especially Sony, will want to understand whether Microsoft will respect the agreements stipulated to avoid incurring the antitrust veto, in particular regarding Call of Dutybut also understand what benefits integration with Game Pass could guarantee.

The most likely consequence could be the integration of some games within the Game Pass as happened with Doom, Starfield and other Bethesda IPs. However, with Activision there is a substantial difference: the major titles are almost all “game as a service” and therefore products in which there is a subscription, as in the case of World of Warcraftor in any case the possibility of spending money to buy skins and other objects.

On the one hand the integration of World of Warcraft in Game Pass it could be a very interesting move to give new life to a game that isn’t doing badly, but which still has its years behind it. However, it would create problems for existing subscriptions. We will then have to understand if subscribers will receive any exclusive bonuses by connecting their Game Pass account to games like Diablo o Call of Dutyand whether it will be possible to do so.

The most plausible scenario, for the moment, is that Microsoft spends the next few months consolidating this union by analyzing money flows, situations in which to eliminate any duplication, the status of work on titles in development and so on. Then he will move on to enjoy the cash flow guaranteed by the upcoming release Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 and only later, in a few months, will we see the effects of this change.

Equally interesting will be to understand if there will be adaptations in the future by Sony or if there will be any upheavals that will give rise to new games or new subgenres. It might seem absurd but the truth is that the sector, despite an excellent year, also experienced a period of massive layoffs and unprecedented bankruptcies. It doesn’t take much for a failure to make even historic companies disappear from the map or for a community to transform one niche into the next Fortnite. Trends and risks that we cannot predict today but that Microsoft, with this acquisition, is trying to anticipate.

