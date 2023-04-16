Home » Microsoft adds Bing AI to SwiftKey input method
Microsoft adds Bing AI to SwiftKey input method

Microsoft adds Bing AI to SwiftKey input method

SwiftKey

Previously, Microsoft had incorporated AI features such as learning the user’s word style into the SwiftKey input method, and now with the upgrade of Bing, they also naturally thought of further integration. After the update, SwiftKey users on iOS and Android can use the Bing button above the keyboard to bring up the three options of search, tone and chat. There is no need to introduce more about the function of search, but after choosing to chat, the app will automatically give input suggestions that match the reply message and email content. As for tone, it should be more useful at work. If you need to send a formal work email, it should make what you write look more professional.

While integrating Bing AI, Microsoft also updated SwiftKey’s translation service. When you need to translate something from English to French, Spanish, or Italian, the input method will also show masculine and feminine versions.

