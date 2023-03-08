Home Technology Microsoft Adds “Fast Green” Xbox Wireless Controller – Engadget 中文版
As the theme color of Xbox, it is somewhat surprising that Microsoft has not launched a green wireless handle for Series X/S before. Although you can match it yourself in the Xbox Design Lab, the official design version may be somewhat more “justifiable”. Today, Microsoft has finally taken action. They have newly launched a “velocity green” (velocity green) Xbox wireless handle, the price is HK$419 / NT$1,690, and it is currently on the official website.

Except for the D-pad and the four buttons A, B, X, and Y, the front of this controller is basically green. It has white in the middle of the back and black on the top. Generally speaking, it not only shows the theme of Xbox, but also matches the tone of this generation of consoles. The functions and specifications of the product itself have not changed, you can still find a dedicated share button, and the battery life is still 40 hours. If you are planning to use a new handle for the Xbox, you might as well consider this new color scheme.

