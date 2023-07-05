Microsoft Adds Native Support for RAR and 7z Compression Formats in Win11 Preview Update: But Still Some Deficiencies

Microsoft Adds Native Support for RAR and 7z Compression Formats in Win11 Preview Update

September 10, 2022

In a recent update to the Windows 11 preview version, Microsoft announced the inclusion of native support for compression formats like RAR and 7z. This new feature aims to provide users with a seamless and integrated compression and decompression experience directly within the operating system.

However, following extensive testing, it has become apparent that there are still some deficiencies in Win11’s support for these new compression formats. One glaring limitation is that if a user tries to decompress an encrypted file, Win11 fails to perform the operation and displays a decompression error. This handicap greatly restricts the practicality of this new function.

Another issue reported by users is the subpar decompression speed for certain formats. Win11’s current decompression speed does not match that of dedicated third-party decompression software, making it less efficient for users dealing with large archives.

Microsoft has acknowledged these shortcomings and previously stated its plan to address these issues before officially opening the decompression function for Win11 in September. Users and experts alike are anxiously awaiting a fix, as the inclusion of native support for popular compression formats is a highly anticipated feature for the upcoming Windows release.

The latest preview version of Win11 currently supports native decompression for the following formats:

.tar

.tar.gz

.tar.bz2

.tar.set

.tar.xz

.tgz

.tbz2

.tzst

.tx

.rar

.7z

For those eager to explore the world of compression and decompression in Win11, the inclusion of RAR and 7z support will offer a wider range of possibilities once the functionality is fully perfected.

Further reading: To learn more about the latest developments in Windows 11 and its features, visit Microsoft’s official website.

Source: Official Microsoft Announcement