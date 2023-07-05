Home » Microsoft Adds Native Support for RAR and 7z Compression Formats in Win11 Preview Update: But Still Some Deficiencies
Technology

Microsoft Adds Native Support for RAR and 7z Compression Formats in Win11 Preview Update: But Still Some Deficiencies

by admin
Microsoft Adds Native Support for RAR and 7z Compression Formats in Win11 Preview Update: But Still Some Deficiencies

Microsoft Adds Native Support for RAR and 7z Compression Formats in Win11 Preview Update

September 10, 2022

In a recent update to the Windows 11 preview version, Microsoft announced the inclusion of native support for compression formats like RAR and 7z. This new feature aims to provide users with a seamless and integrated compression and decompression experience directly within the operating system.

However, following extensive testing, it has become apparent that there are still some deficiencies in Win11’s support for these new compression formats. One glaring limitation is that if a user tries to decompress an encrypted file, Win11 fails to perform the operation and displays a decompression error. This handicap greatly restricts the practicality of this new function.

Another issue reported by users is the subpar decompression speed for certain formats. Win11’s current decompression speed does not match that of dedicated third-party decompression software, making it less efficient for users dealing with large archives.

Microsoft has acknowledged these shortcomings and previously stated its plan to address these issues before officially opening the decompression function for Win11 in September. Users and experts alike are anxiously awaiting a fix, as the inclusion of native support for popular compression formats is a highly anticipated feature for the upcoming Windows release.

The latest preview version of Win11 currently supports native decompression for the following formats:

  • .tar
  • .tar.gz
  • .tar.bz2
  • .tar.set
  • .tar.xz
  • .tgz
  • .tbz2
  • .tzst
  • .tx
  • .rar
  • .7z

For those eager to explore the world of compression and decompression in Win11, the inclusion of RAR and 7z support will offer a wider range of possibilities once the functionality is fully perfected.

See also  Is the E-SUV with front-wheel drive sufficient for towing a trailer?

Further reading: To learn more about the latest developments in Windows 11 and its features, visit Microsoft’s official website.

Source: Official Microsoft Announcement

You may also like

New Narnia movies in the making!

Is Ray Tracing the Future of Gaming Graphics...

Yann LeCun (Meta): “That’s why AI will make...

Contactless measurement of respiration and heartbeat

Greentech balcony power plants continue to boom –...

Finding Your First Apple Wireless Headphones: Why Choose...

NVIDIA partners with UMC and Amkor to increase...

China countered with export controls for rare earths

Summer offers at Media Markt & Saturn for...

Shift in PC Monitor Market: 1080p Usage Declines...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy