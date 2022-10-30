Home Technology Microsoft admits new problems with Windows 10 Tuesday update: OneDrive has a flashback problem | XFastest News
For users who are familiar with Microsoft, “Patch Tuesday” is a very familiar term. Since 2003, Microsoft has pushed this month’s system patches on the second Tuesday of every month to bring users the latest updates. Security update.

But in recent times, “Patch Tuesday” tends to bring more problems while fixing problems.

Recently, Microsoft has determined that there is a problem with the Tuesday patch KB5018410 of Windows 10 in October, which may cause OneDrive to be affected, causing unexpected shutdowns, flashbacks and other issues.

At the same time, Microsoft also said that if the identity of the account creation is different from the identity used to join the domain, you may encounter the error “0xaac (2732)”.

At present, Microsoft has not given any solutions to the above problems, only that it is investigating and is expected to launch a corresponding fix next week.

