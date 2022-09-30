Recently, Microsoft has begun to gradually push the 22H2 major version update of Win11 to users, but for some Intel users, this update may come later.

Microsoft pointed out in the latest support document that the IntcAudioBus.sys driver whose file version is earlier than 10.29.0.5152 or 0.30.0.5152 has compatibility problems in the new version, which will cause the computer to blue screen, freeze, etc.

It is reported that the IntcAudioBus.sys driver belongs to Intel’s SST audio controller. Users can search for “Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller” in the device manager to determine whether their device uses this hardware, and whether it will affected.

At present, Microsoft has not made it clear whether it will optimize Win11 to solve this problem, but before that, for users who want to try the new version, updating the driver to a newer version is a more appropriate solution. .

If you want to upgrade the driver, you can check it on the optional update settings, or go to the official website of the corresponding brand device to check whether the update is pushed.



source