An attendee wearing a Halo Master Chief helmet waits for the Microsoft Xbox E3 2017 media briefing in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian – RC1284727F70

The new crown epidemic has stabilized, and the E3 2023 game show has returned to physical activities, but it has not been rewarded by the three major game consoles. In addition to Sony already replacing it with its own event, Nintendo also announced last month that it will not participate in E3 2023. Today, even Microsoft, which is at home, confirmed that it will not participate in physical events, but the spokesperson added that they will still have an E3 Digital online release event. .

Microsoft earlier announced that there would be a new “Star Battlefield” launch event on June 11. At that time, there was a glimmer of hope that they would have a continuation of the publicity at the next E3 physical event, but now it seems that it will only appear online. Let’s move on.

