The list of partners of the “Ambizione Italia Cloud Region Partner Alliance” continues to grow and, in view of the opening of a Region Data Center in Italia, has the ambition to promote innovation in an increasingly capillary way on the Italian territory by offering companies the advantages of Microsoft technology together with the expertise of the company’s partner ecosystem. Collaboration with Daedaluswhich becomes part of the initiative, strengthens the shared commitment on the subject of data sovereignty and the use of Cloud services for relaunch the country’s digital transformation.

Indeed, the Italian Cloud Region of Microsoft will promote the transition of public and private organizations towards local and secure Cloud servicesan essential priority for the healthcare sectorwhere Dedalus has gained a significant position by allowing many companies to accelerate the step towards the Cloud.

On a global scale, collaboration leverages the platform Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare integrated with conversational AI from Nuance to enable healthcare professionals to achieve more effective health effects through the power of clinical ambient intelligence and other cloud services. Locally, the partnership will allow Dedalus to provide greater value to the Italian healthcare system in a broad sense, guaranteeing a more efficient service to citizens.

Cloud: essential priority for healthcare

Dedalus is the principal provider of healthcare and diagnostic software in Europe, as well as one of the largest in the world to provide solutions to a user base that exceeds 540 million people, distributed in 6700 healthcare facilities in 40 countries. Dedalus, in addition to providing hospitals outside the United States with more electronic medical records (EHRs) than any other provider, also manages more than 4 billion diagnostic results per year.

How to leverage Unifed Communications to grow your business Human Resources/Organization business“>

The Microsoft Azure platform and Cloud services offer Dedalus acritical IT and operational infrastructurewhich ranges from Microsoft 365 and Vivathe employee experience platform, to improve collaboration, productivity and well-being, a Dynamics 365, to promote efficiencies in business processes. By migrating Dedalus solutions to the Microsoft Cloud and integrating them with other Microsoft technologies, healthcare facilities will be able to respond to the industry’s urgent call for digital transformation, addressing the growing need to provide valuable care services and meeting patient priorities more effectively.

Microsoft-Dedalus: a collaboration on which to build the future of healthcare

“In the context of digital transformation, healthcare still has a long way to go compared to many other sectors – he said Andrea Fiumicelli, CEO of the Dedalus Group – At the same time, however, the attention and requests of our customers are increasingly directed towards new digital solutions that take into account the challenges in terms of security, business continuity, reliability, flexibility, performance and cost. The Cloud is seen as the answer to these challenges, capable at the same time of reducing the carbon footprint of companies and offering excellent solutions to end users.”

“The healthcare system can benefit enormously from the collaboration between Microsoft and Dedalus. The security, speed and computational power guaranteed by the Microsoft Azure Cloud platform combined with Nuance AI-based solutions, such as the AI ​​conversational assistant for workflows and the Dragon Medical One documentation tool, will support vertical skills and the ad hoc solutions created by the Dedalus team. This combination ensures a solid foundation on which to build the future of healthcare by improving the experience for patients and clinicians”, commented Elena Bonfiglioli, General Manager Healthcare, Pharma Life Sciences di Microsoft Healthcare.

Dedalus invests in digital for sophisticated care models

Based on this announcement, Dedalus’ ambition is to accelerate the digital transformation of its portfolio services, including interoperability and a digital data platform, so as to create the next generation digital solutions capable of shaping new models of care designed around the concept of “all-round personal care” which is structured as follows:

Prevention : solution designed for family doctors, created on the basis of forty years of experience and collaboration with the doctors themselves.

: solution designed for family doctors, created on the basis of forty years of experience and collaboration with the doctors themselves. Early diagnosis and screening : Support complex workflows in screening, vaccination and population health management.

: Support complex workflows in screening, vaccination and population health management. Diagnostics : full spectrum of integrated solutions related to the paradigm for the transition from “in vitro” diagnostics to “in vivo” diagnostics.

: full spectrum of integrated solutions related to the paradigm for the transition from “in vitro” diagnostics to “in vivo” diagnostics. Treatment : Supporting healthcare professionals in delivering safe and effective care to patients.

: Supporting healthcare professionals in delivering safe and effective care to patients. Follow-up, rehabilitation and end of life: offer of a complete range of functions aimed at guaranteeing effective collaboration between the various actors and institutions with a view to ensuring patients and their families the necessary continuity of care.

The two companies will continue to explore new areas of innovation, leveraging shared experience and skills in order to develop new vertical solutions to be adopted in new use cases and which will be available on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace.

In view of the opening of the next Italian Region Data Center, Microsoft is expanding the partner ecosystem to support the growth and digital transformation of Italian companies and the Corporate market from a cloud-first perspective. To know more:

Microsoft Italia tightens the links of the collaboration with Techedge for the Cloud growth of the country

Microsoft Italia and Prometeia accelerate the digital transformation of financial services

Kyndryl and Microsoft simplify cloud-based innovation for mainframe customers

Capgemini joins the Microsoft “Cloud Region Partner Alliance”

DXC Technology entra a far parte della Microsoft “Cloud Region Partner Alliance”