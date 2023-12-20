Microsoft and TomTom create their own alternative to Android Auto with generative artificial intelligence

Microsoft and TomTom Collaborate to Integrate Azure OpenAI Service with Digital Cockpit for Revolutionary Multimedia Solution

A new and innovative partnership between Microsoft and TomTom is shaking up the automotive industry as they work to combine their technologies to create a cutting-edge multimedia solution designed for vehicles. The goal is to develop a system similar to Android Auto, but with an integrated generative AI component.

The move comes at a time when other major players, such as Google and General Motors, are also pushing the boundaries of infotainment in vehicles. With the dominance of mobile industry giants in the market, it seems that proprietary systems may have limited future prospects.

With this in mind, Microsoft has teamed up with TomTom to offer an AI-powered system that promises to revolutionize the multimedia experience in vehicles. The integration will leverage the Azure OpenAI Service platform and TomTom’s Digital Cockpit to create a conversational driving assistant, allowing for natural and intelligent interactions with infotainment systems.

The collaboration aims to provide a seamless and intuitive experience for drivers, eliminating the need for predetermined commands and allowing users to engage with AI through natural conversation. This will enable drivers and passengers to control navigation, entertainment, and other vehicle features simply by speaking to the AI, all while keeping their focus on the road.

“We’re proud to share that we’ve joined forces with @Microsoft to bring Generative AI into vehicles. Discover how this collaboration will unlock a new potential for driver’s experience here,” tweeted TomTom, underlining the transformative nature of the partnership.

By integrating the Azure OpenAI Service platform with TomTom’s Digital Cockpit, the companies hope to offer a solution that is both easy for manufacturers to implement and packed with the latest technology. The system is designed to be installed on any infotainment system, providing a hassle-free experience for carmakers with limited software expertise.

This collaboration is not new, as the relationship between TomTom and Microsoft traces back to 2016 when they first promoted Azure Maps. However, the latest project marks a significant milestone in their partnership, bringing pioneering generative AI applications to the automotive industry.

Overall, this groundbreaking collaboration promises to deliver a state-of-the-art multimedia solution for vehicles, leveraging the expertise of two industry-leading companies. With the integration of generative AI into the vehicle environment, drivers can look forward to a new and advanced level of interaction and convenience, all thanks to the powerful partnership between Microsoft and TomTom.

