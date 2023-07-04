Microsoft and US Federal Trade Commission Await Ruling on Activision Blizzard Acquisition: Is it a Monopoly?

Court to Decide on Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard in Monopoly Case

After weeks of intense questioning and deliberation in court, Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission have presented their arguments regarding the potential market monopoly involved in the technology giant’s acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard. The court is expected to make a ruling on this matter as early as next week.

The US Federal Trade Commission has previously stated that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would result in a monopoly in the game market. Consequently, they proposed blocking the transaction request. However, Microsoft has reassured regulators that it will continue to provide game content to competing platforms such as Sony and Nintendo for the next ten years. The tech giant argues that this acquisition will actually benefit the overall development of the gaming market.

During the proceedings, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made it clear that he is willing to eliminate the exclusive nature of game content on their Xbox platform. However, he pointed out that the competitive approach taken by Sony has forced Microsoft to engage in exclusive competition within the gaming market.

Interestingly, regulatory agencies in various countries and regions, including China, South Korea, and Japan, have unconditionally approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Even the European Union, which initially expressed objections to the transaction, has now given its consent.

The upcoming ruling will undoubtedly have significant ramifications for both Microsoft and the gaming industry as a whole. Depending on the court’s decision, the acquisition could reshape the market and alter the dynamics of competition among gaming platforms. The gaming community eagerly awaits the outcome of this landmark case.