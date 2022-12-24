Home Technology Microsoft announced that Sony signed an exclusive agreement with the game factory, and a large number of games cannot be launched on Xbox – Qooah
In order to promote the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft stated in the latest disclosed documents that Sony and a number of game studios signed an “Xbox exclusion” agreement to ensure that many games such as “Final Fantasy VII Remake” will never be available on the Xbox platform.

In fact, exclusionary tactics are very common in the game industry. Although it seems unethical, it doesn’t help because competitors use this strategy to grab market share.

In addition, other content mentioned in the document, Sony has also signed an exclusive contract with third-party manufacturers, including “Final Fantasy 7 Remake”, “Final Fantasy XVI”, “Silent Hill 2 Remake” and many other games .

Although Microsoft has also done similar cases of exclusive exclusive or limited-time exclusive in history, it seems that it always attracts more criticism than Sony. What do you think of this in front of the screen?

