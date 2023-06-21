Home » Microsoft announced that there is no “half-generation upgrade” console: Xbox Series X is already an upgraded version | XFastest News
Earlier, Microsoft launched the first “upgrade” console of this generation, an Xbox Series S console with 1TB of storage space.

But now, Microsoft officials have made it clear in a podcast show that there is no plan to launch a “half-generation upgrade” for this generation of consoles at this stage.

According to Microsoft, the standard model of Xbox in this generation is actually the Xbox Series S, and the more powerful Xbox Series X is positioned like the previous generation of Xbox One X (Xbox Scorpio), and is an iterative moderator of performance upgrades. machine.

In other words, in terms of Microsoft’s internal positioning, XSX should have been an upgraded version launched three to four years after XSS was released, but they launched it earlier for various reasons.

This interesting news may also explain why Microsoft will launch two hosts with obvious performance gaps at the same time, and require developers to adapt the game to XSS.

However, it should be noted that Sony on the other side has not carried out similar product divisions, and is indeed planning to launch a new PS5 console.

At that time, in the face of competitors with upgraded performance, whether Microsoft will still insist on the statement that “XSX itself is an upgraded model” is still unknown.

