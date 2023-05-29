Microsoft announced that Win11 supports RAR decompression! Classic software WinRAR Tucao: It took 30 years?

(Picture/Flip WinRAR Mall)

At this year’s Build Developers Conference, Microsoft officially announced that Windows 11 natively supports RAR compressed files, which means that users can decompress directly without downloading third-party software. This news also made the classic RAR software WinRAR complain. It took Microsoft 30 years only support.

WinRAR is a well-known decompression software. It widely supports various formats such as RAR and 7-zip. It can create compressed files or perform decompression. In the past, many software used RAR format to reduce capacity, but because Microsoft Windows system itself does not support it, Therefore, WinRAR has almost become the software that most users will definitely install after changing their computers.

Please read on…

When asked about Windows 11 officially supporting RAR files, the WinRAR team responded to the foreign media “Neowin” with a sour taste, saying bluntly, “It took Microsoft 30 years to support RAR files. Consider adding RAR engine?”.

WinRAR said that Microsoft’s move will make RAR archives more popular. It is an honor for this decision. It also admits that they are only a small software company. Naturally, there will be some concerns. Most people may pay more attention to Microsoft, a large enterprise, and hope that there will be enough in the future. The people of the group continue to support small companies like WinRAR in order to continue to develop WinRAR.

“You may also want to see”

Apple WWDC 23 debut countdown!In addition to iOS 17, there will be 5 new products on the same stage

No need to smoke, no need to rush. Now use the APP to watch the news. Guaranteed to win every day. Point me to download the APP and follow the method of watching activities