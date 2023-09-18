Microsoft Announces Expansion of Xbox Game Pass Core, Adding 11 More Game Titles

Microsoft Expands Xbox Game Pass Core Library with 36 New Games

September 16, 2023 – Microsoft has announced that it will be converting its existing Xbox Live Gold subscription service to Xbox Game Pass Core, and as part of the transition, the company has increased the number of selected game content from the originally announced 25 to 36.

Starting from September 14, existing Xbox Live Gold subscribers will automatically be switched to Xbox Game Pass Core subscription status. This means that free Xbox One platform games received in the past will continue to be available, and users can also still access game content received on Xbox 360.

Previously, Microsoft gave away free games every month, but with the new Xbox Game Pass Core subscription service, the company has decided to provide these games as selected game content. This ensures that players will not miss out on any of the selected games for Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers. The plan is to update the game lineup 2-3 times a year to continuously expand the selection.

Exciting news for gamers in Taiwan, as the Xbox Game Pass Core subscription service will also be available in the local market starting from September 14. The monthly subscription fee will be NT$199.

Microsoft has already announced the first wave of 36 selected game content, which are:

• Among Us

• Astroneer

• Celeste

• Dead Cells

• Descenders

• Dishonored 2

• DOOM Eternal

• Fable Anniversary

• Fallout 4

• Fallout 76

• Firewatch

• Forza Horizon 4

• Gang Beasts

• Gears 5

• Golf with your Friends

• Survival Battle in a Tiny World (Grounded)

• Halo 5: Guardians

• Halo Wars 2

• Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

• Human: Fall Flat

• Inside

• Limbo

• Ori & The Will of the Wisps

• Overcooked! 2

• Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

• PowerWash Simulator

• Psychonauts 2

• Slay the Spire

• Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

• State of Decay 2

• Stardew Valley

• Superliminal

• The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

• Unpacking

• Vampire Survivors

This announcement comes from a reprint of the original article published in the cooperative media mashdigi and shared by the United News Network.

Yang Youzhao, formerly a reporter for the digital channel of United News Network (udn.com), is the author of this article. He currently works as a freelance writer and Mashdigi contributor.

