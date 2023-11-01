Microsoft Announces Leadership Changes in Xbox Business Unit Following Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft Completes Acquisition of Activision Blizzard: Key Personnel Changes Announced

In a major announcement made in mid-October, Microsoft confirmed the successful completion of its acquisition of gaming giant Activision Blizzard. Along with this news, reports obtained by The Verge shed light on the upcoming personnel changes within Microsoft’s Xbox business unit.

One of the key changes includes the promotion of Sarah Bond, the former vice president of the Xbox business unit, to the position of president. Bond will now be responsible for leading the Xbox team and overseeing the integration of devices, player and creator experiences, platform engineering, development strategy, and business planning. Additionally, she will also oversee the data analysis and business development teams.

Another significant promotion is that of Matt Booty, who will now assume the role of president of Xbox Game Content and Studios. Booty, who previously served as the head of Xbox Game Studios, will now take charge of overseeing Xbox Game Studios and game development projects. This includes Microsoft’s recent acquisitions of Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax, and its subsidiary Bethesda.

While Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick will continue in his role until the end of the year, Joslyn Main, the general manager and chief of staff of the Xbox business unit, will retain her current position.

Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s Xbox business, shared in an internal letter that the company now holds 13 game content assets worth more than $1 billion. Moreover, the number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers has reached a new record, solidifying Microsoft’s dominance in the gaming market. With these achievements, Spencer stressed the importance of maintaining their development advantages through organizational adjustments and implementing a more transparent and accountable structure.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has sent shockwaves through the gaming industry and is expected to have a significant impact on the future of gaming. With the newly announced personnel changes, the company is positioning itself for continued growth and success in the evolving gaming landscape.

