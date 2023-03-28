Home Technology Microsoft Announces Public Preview of Teams for Windows…
Technology

Microsoft Announces Public Preview of Teams for Windows…

by admin
Microsoft Announces Public Preview of Teams for Windows…

The new app from Microsoft Teams per Windows is now in public preview. It is a completely renewed version of the communication and collaboration application. Which offers better performance, simpler experiences and innovative features based onintelligence artificial.

Microsoft announces public preview of Teams for Windows

Microsoft Teams was born in 2017 with the aim of offering a single place where you can chat, meet, share apps and files with colleagues and partners. Since then, the platform has been enriched with numerous integrations with third-party and custom applications. Reaching orOver 1,900 apps in the store and over 100,000 built-in apps.

To make Teams even more effective and meet user needs, Microsoft has decided to release a new app based on su speed, flexibility and intelligence. The new app is the result of extensive work by optimization of data, network, chat and video architecture. Which made it possible to achieve performance up to twice as fast and memory consumption reduced by 50%. These improvements have been confirmed by an independent benchmarking company, GigaOmwhich measured app launch times and meeting attendance times.

The new app also offers experiences simpler and more intuitive for users, such as the ability to customize the sidebar with favorite apps, to access settings from a single menu and manage notifications more easily. Additionally, the new app introduces new AI-powered features, such as Copilot per Microsoft Teamswhich allows you to have a virtual assistant to help you take notes, create actions and follow the flow of the meeting.

Furthermore, it becomes possible to manage different tenants and accounts, as well as improve authentication, synchronization and customized notification systems. And come new AI experiences like Intelligent recap.

See also  LG, which also launched its own mobile phone chips, once wanted to surpass Samsung to catch up with Qualcomm, but was "dragged" by Intel | T Kebang

The new Microsoft Teams app for Windows is available at public preview for all users who want to try it and give their feedback. To activate it, just go to the app settings and select the item “Try the new Teams”. Microsoft will continue to improve the new app based on user feedback and plans to officially release it sometime in 2023. Learn more here.

You may also like

Steam announced that it will stop supporting Windows...

Ethical and open artificial intelligence. Mozilla’s proposal (and...

From the 3D printer: Honey, I printed a...

Former “Forza Horizon” development team founder Gavin Raeburn...

The AI ​​had a problem with its hands....

Arrow ECS, the new Commercial team for SMEs...

Ubisoft confirms it won’t be exhibiting at E3...

The iPhone 14 satellite SOS arrives in Italy:...

AMD Software’s new version of driver software debuts...

Enterprise networks, scalability and security with Juniper Networks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy