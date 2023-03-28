The new app from Microsoft Teams per Windows is now in public preview. It is a completely renewed version of the communication and collaboration application. Which offers better performance, simpler experiences and innovative features based onintelligence artificial.

Microsoft announces public preview of Teams for Windows

Microsoft Teams was born in 2017 with the aim of offering a single place where you can chat, meet, share apps and files with colleagues and partners. Since then, the platform has been enriched with numerous integrations with third-party and custom applications. Reaching orOver 1,900 apps in the store and over 100,000 built-in apps.

To make Teams even more effective and meet user needs, Microsoft has decided to release a new app based on su speed, flexibility and intelligence. The new app is the result of extensive work by optimization of data, network, chat and video architecture. Which made it possible to achieve performance up to twice as fast and memory consumption reduced by 50%. These improvements have been confirmed by an independent benchmarking company, GigaOmwhich measured app launch times and meeting attendance times.

The new app also offers experiences simpler and more intuitive for users, such as the ability to customize the sidebar with favorite apps, to access settings from a single menu and manage notifications more easily. Additionally, the new app introduces new AI-powered features, such as Copilot per Microsoft Teamswhich allows you to have a virtual assistant to help you take notes, create actions and follow the flow of the meeting.

Furthermore, it becomes possible to manage different tenants and accounts, as well as improve authentication, synchronization and customized notification systems. And come new AI experiences like Intelligent recap.

The new Microsoft Teams app for Windows is available at public preview for all users who want to try it and give their feedback. To activate it, just go to the app settings and select the item “Try the new Teams”. Microsoft will continue to improve the new app based on user feedback and plans to officially release it sometime in 2023. Learn more here.