Microsoft Announces Xbox Game Pass Core to Replace Xbox Live Gold Membership Service

Microsoft officially announced yesterday that a new service called Xbox Game Pass Core will be launched on September 14th, replacing the 21-year-old Xbox Live Gold membership service. According to the Xbox Hong Kong official website, the monthly fee for Xbox Game Pass Core will remain the same as that of Xbox Live Gold, priced at 59 yuan.

Xbox Game Pass Core offers console fans a variety of benefits, including access to online console multiplayer games, a catalog of over 25 high-quality games, exclusive offers, and more. The catalog includes popular gaming franchises such as Forza, Fallout, and Psychonauts, as well as new titles like Aura 2 and Grounded.

Existing Xbox Live Gold members do not need to make any changes as their membership will be automatically renewed with Game Pass Core at the same monthly fee. However, if members wish to manage their membership, they can do so by visiting “account.microsoft.com”. Console fans who own an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One console will still have access to online console multiplayer games and will receive free access to a curated catalog of console games.

In addition, exclusive games for Xbox Live Gold members will no longer be available. However, Microsoft clarified that current Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate members will still be able to access games they have previously redeemed through the exclusive games for Gold members feature.

The list of over 25 game catalogs available in Game Pass Core offers a wide selection for gamers to enjoy. This move by Microsoft aims to provide a more inclusive and comprehensive gaming experience for Xbox users.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Microsoft’s strategic decision to replace Xbox Live Gold with Xbox Game Pass Core is a clear response to the changing needs and preferences of gamers worldwide. With its impressive collection of games and additional benefits, Xbox Game Pass Core is set to become a key offering for gamers looking for a comprehensive gaming subscription service.

