Microsoft Appeals FTC Referee’s Court Documents, Leaks Release Time and Price of Sony’s PS5 Slim

Microsoft Appeals to FTC Court for Document Alterations, Accidentally Revealing Sony’s PS5 Slim Release Date and Price

In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft recently appealed to the FTC referee’s court documents due to inaccurate alterations made to secret documents. However, netizens have discovered that these alterations inadvertently exposed the release date and price of Sony’s upcoming PS5 Slim.

Hidden within the document, it states, “Sony will release the PlayStation 5 Slim later this year, priced at US$399.99 (approximately HK$3,131).”

Upon close examination of the review documents provided by Microsoft, it appears that Sony is gearing up to announce the design and unique features of this highly anticipated new model. Speculations suggest that the PS5 Slim will undergo changes in appearance, becoming smaller, lighter, and operating at a lower voltage to ensure lower operating temperatures.

Rumors have circulated that the PS5 Slim will come equipped with a removable optical drive, although it won’t be compatible with the current model. Additionally, Sony is said to be working on a handheld device called Project Q, focused on remote play, which is expected to be released by the end of the year. The document also alludes to two versions of the PlayStation 5 currently available, one with a Blu-ray player (standard) and one without (digital), with Pro and Slim versions expected in the future.

Interestingly, Microsoft also divulged in the document that Sony’s upcoming PS5 game console is expected to be priced below US$300 (approximately HK$2,349). However, it is important to note that these details are mere speculations by Microsoft and have not been confirmed by Sony. Ultimately, we must await an official announcement from Sony for concrete information.

Source: wccftech

