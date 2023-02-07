Microsoft Authenticator, the multi-factor authentication (MFA) app from Microsoft, has removed support for the Apple Watch in its latest version.

In the latest 6.7.3 release, Microsoft notes that this update removes Microsoft Authenticator from the Apple Watch. However, in the user’s Apple Watch notification settings, you can still choose to mirror iPhone alerts from Authenticator to Apple Watch.

The function of Microsoft Authenticator is to provide users with multi-factor authentication, no password or password autofill, which makes it easier and more secure for users to log in to all online accounts.

Apple Watch Version Microsoft Authenticator was first available in 2018, but less than 5 years later, Microsoft announced that it would no longer support Apple Watch. Apple Watch Version There are quite a few third-party applications supported by Microsoft Authenticator, but many applications no longer support Apple Watch, including Twitter, Instagram, Target, Trello, Slack, Hulu and Uber, etc., and these applications no longer support Apple Watch The reason may be because of very few users.

