Starting in January, the Authenticator app for two-factor authentication no longer supports the Apple Watch, Microsoft said.

Microsoft has launched Authenticator for Apple Watch since 2018, allowing iOS users to receive notifications or enter a second set of verification codes directly on Apple Watch when logging in to their personal or company Microsoft accounts with two-factor authentication without having to take out their iPhone.

“MacRumors” found this week that Microsoft’s earlier updated FAQ page stated that there will be no more watchOS Apps from January 2023 because it does not support Authenticator’s security features. This means that users can no longer install and use Authenticator on Apple Watch.

Microsoft did not say what security features were involved, and only advised users to remove the app.

It’s the latest software feature Microsoft has pulled from the iOS platform. Microsoft also ended support for the SwiftKey predictive keyboard for iOS last September. The media speculates that it is because Apple does not open the iOS API for Microsoft App to access.

In fact, in recent years, many apps have been removed from the Apple Watch one after another because of low usage or high overlap with the iPhone version, including Twitter, Instagram, Uber, and Slack.