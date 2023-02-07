Home Technology Microsoft Authenticator no longer supports Apple Watch | iThome
Technology

Microsoft Authenticator no longer supports Apple Watch | iThome

by admin
Microsoft Authenticator no longer supports Apple Watch | iThome

Starting in January, the Authenticator app for two-factor authentication no longer supports the Apple Watch, Microsoft said.

Microsoft has launched Authenticator for Apple Watch since 2018, allowing iOS users to receive notifications or enter a second set of verification codes directly on Apple Watch when logging in to their personal or company Microsoft accounts with two-factor authentication without having to take out their iPhone.

“MacRumors” found this week that Microsoft’s earlier updated FAQ page stated that there will be no more watchOS Apps from January 2023 because it does not support Authenticator’s security features. This means that users can no longer install and use Authenticator on Apple Watch.

Microsoft did not say what security features were involved, and only advised users to remove the app.

It’s the latest software feature Microsoft has pulled from the iOS platform. Microsoft also ended support for the SwiftKey predictive keyboard for iOS last September. The media speculates that it is because Apple does not open the iOS API for Microsoft App to access.

In fact, in recent years, many apps have been removed from the Apple Watch one after another because of low usage or high overlap with the iPhone version, including Twitter, Instagram, Uber, and Slack.

See also  Nintendo believes that it is not difficult to achieve backward compatibility of games on the new generation of game consoles, but it is not the current development goal- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

You may also like

Nintendo Switch is selling like crazy! Sales exceeded...

Nothing Phone 2 Specification Exposure: Incarnate Flagship Killer-...

PlayStation Plus games for February: Evil Dead: The...

The Legend of Zelda: A Triangle of Gods...

Microsoft Authenticator Ends Support for Apple Watch

“Overwatch” x “One Punch Man” collaboration, dating simulation...

Evercade promises “at least” 14 game collections by...

The player successfully removed the “Nintendo Soul” from...

Catch Pokémon with a “Memorial Back Card” in...

Darkest Dungeon II is coming in May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy