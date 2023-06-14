Microsoft Azure DevOps Server: New Vulnerability! Windows affected

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Microsoft Azure DevOps Server. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Microsoft Azure DevOps Server on June 14th, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The Windows operating system and the Microsoft Azure DevOps Server product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Microsoft Security Update Guide (Stand: 13.06.2023).

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Microsoft Azure DevOps Server – risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.1.

Microsoft Azure DevOps Server Bug: Vulnerabilities and CVE Numbers

Microsoft Azure DevOps Server is a platform for collaborative software projects.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Microsoft Azure DevOps Server to manipulate files and misrepresent information.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-21569 and CVE-2023-21565 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Windows

Products

Microsoft Azure DevOps Server 2022 (cpe:/o:microsoft:azure_devops_server)

Microsoft Azure DevOps Server 2022.0.1 (cpe:/o:microsoft:azure_devops_server)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Microsoft Security Update Guide dated 2023-06-13 (14.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Microsoft Azure DevOps Server. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/14/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

