Microsoft Azure RTOS: High Risk IT Vulnerability! Vulnerability allows code execution and DoS

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Microsoft Azure RTOS.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Advisory Database – Azure RTOS (Stand: 29.06.2023).

Microsoft Azure RTOS Security Advisory – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

Microsoft Azure RTOS Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution and DoS

Azure RTOS is a real-time operating system (RTOS) for IoT and edge devices powered by microcontroller units (MCUs).

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Microsoft Azure RTOS to execute arbitrary code or cause a denial of service.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2022-36063 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Microsoft Azure RTOS USBX

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Advisory Database – Azure RTOS vom 2023-06-29 (30.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Microsoft Azure RTOS. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/30/2023 – Initial version

