A few days ago, Microsoft released a new generation of Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 and other new products.

In terms of specifications, as previously reported, the 12th-generation Intel Core processor is fully upgraded, the 5G version is equipped with an ARM processor, and the AMD Ryzen processor that appeared on the Surface Laptop 4 has been abandoned.

Although the real reason for Microsoft’s change of heart is unknown, the media’s evaluation of the Surface Laptop 5 shows that, at least from the perspective of battery life, the more advanced Intel processors have not brought improvements, but have gone backwards compared to the AMD platform.

Specifically, despite the same battery capacity, the Surface Laptop 5 with the Core i7-1255U managed 9 hours and 50 minutes, and the Surface Laptop 4 with the AMD Ryzen 7 4980U managed 12 hours and 4 minutes.

For business people who are time-conscious, this is a significant difference.

Of course, the Intel platform also has advantages, including stronger single-core performance, and the efficiency of 4K to 1080P video is one grade ahead of the AMD platform.

