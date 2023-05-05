Microsoft has cooperated with Qualcomm for the Surface Pro X’s SQ1 processor design a long time ago, but it is still a modified version of the Snapdragon processor specification in essence, but Microsoft obviously still plans to build its own Arm architecture processor. Compete with Apple’s Apple Silicon processors.

Microsoft began recruiting technicians to build its own Arm architecture processor, planning to fight Apple

Since Apple’s Apple Silicon processor enables the new Mac models to have better computing performance and standby power performance, Microsoft has previously reported that it intends to build its own Arm architecture processor, so as to enable the Surface series models to have better computing and long-term performance. Time use experience.

In the earlier release of job vacancies, Microsoft also revealed that it will recruit system single-chip architecture designers and chief design engineers, as well as senior physical design verification engineers and senior silicon chip power integrity modeling managers. Job openings in this category are grouped under a unit called the Microsoft Silicon Team.

These job vacancies went online around April, but they were immediately taken down by Microsoft from its official website. It is not sure whether it has found suitable candidates or removed the job vacancies based on the need for confidentiality.

Prior to this, Microsoft has gradually expanded the use mode of corresponding Arm architecture processors from Windows 10 and Windows 11, and cooperated with Qualcomm, Samsung and other processor manufacturers to create PC models based on Windows on Arm design, and even in the next version of Windows 12. It aims to improve the operating performance of processors compatible with Arm architecture, so as to compete with Apple.

In addition, to further make the Windows operating system compatible with the operation mode of the Arm architecture processor, Microsoft has previously stated that it is to give consumers more choices, and at the same time increase the application environment of the Windows operating system. Obviously, it also hopes to reduce the past reliance on x86 Architecture processor usage.

As for the fastest launch schedule of Windows 12, Microsoft may choose to officially announce this operating system in 2024.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Solidigm launched a software tool that can be optimized for SSD operation to improve SSD operation performance

Google cooperates with 6 universities in Taiwan to create a tailor-made semiconductor research plan

Breaking the Three Myths of Data Governance Jushi Technology Empowers Public and Private Sectors to Accelerate Data Application Efficiency