Microsoft Bing AI Open Public Preview Just log in to your Microsoft account on Bing or Edge

Technology

by admin
In the past, you had to join the waiting list before you could use the Microsoft Bing GPT-4 chatbot. However, Microsoft will open Bing’s public preview from now on. Users only need to log in to their Microsoft account in Bing or Edge to experience Bing AI.

Microsoft also announced the latest features of Bing Chat. In addition to the previous text results, Bing Chat will now respond to user requests with pictures and videos.

Image Source:TechRadar

In addition, Bing Chat will support image search later. According to foreign media TechRadar, when you drag a Maolen animal doll picture to Bing Chat and ask how to make it, Bing Chat can respond and recognize Maolen doll pictures of different animals.

Microsoft has also added the function of saving chat records, and supports exporting records into common text formats. Users can also rename chat records for easy reference and sharing.

Bing Chat will support the plug-in function, and users can add third-party plug-ins to Bing Chat in the future. Microsoft is working on AI restaurant reservations for Bing with OpenTable and AI visualization with WolframAlpha.


Source: Trusted Reviews

