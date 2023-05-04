Microsoft Bing Chat now available to everyone – and therefore GPT-4

11
The waiting list is abolished, now everyone can test the Bing chat. He links sources, unfortunately sometimes wrong.
Microsoft has abolished the waiting list for the chatbot Bing. Now anyone can converse with the linguistic artificial intelligence (AI), which has cited sources and caught the eye with insults and romantic advances from early testers. But more on that later.
