As a generation of operating system that Microsoft began to embrace flat design, Win8 can be said to have left a deep influence on the subsequent Winodws system.

This influence is not only reflected in the inheritance of Win8 in the design language of Win10/11, but also in a large number of interfaces that are almost completely “moved” from Win8 that can still be seen in Win11.

Fortunately, Microsoft now seems to have realized that putting too many elements that do not match the overall design in an operating system will significantly increase the sense of fragmentation of the system, and began to bring a new UI that is more in line with the Win11 design language for many new features.

At present, Microsoft has begun to bring new interfaces for Win11’s Windows Firewall, “Rename this PC”, “Reset this PC” and other functions to replace the windows inherited from Win8.

In addition to the adjustment of the above interface, Microsoft is also accelerating the optimization and transformation of various details of the WIn11 system, so that each page can obtain an interface that fits the overall style of Win11, bringing users a more unified experience.

However, it should be noted that while promoting the interface to get rid of the Win8 “legacy”, Microsoft is also migrating more and more functions to the settings, thus getting rid of the control panel function.

